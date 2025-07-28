Egypt Launches Second Special Train Service for Sudanese Nationals Returning Home

In light of recent stabilization in parts of Khartoum, Egypt’s National Railways Authority announced on Sunday, 27 July, the launch of a special train service to facilitate the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals currently residing in Egypt.

This is the second time the Egyptian government and the National Egyptian Railways Authority have organized this service. Previously, on Monday 21 July, train number 1940 was set to transport refugees from Cairo to Aswan, covering approximately 2,080 kilometers in about 12 hours.

The service will operate Train No. 1940, which will depart from Cairo Station at 11:00 a.m. on 28 July, 2025, and is expected to arrive at the High Dam Station in Aswan by 11:40 p.m.

Passengers will have the option to continue their journey to Sudan via Nile riverboats or overland routes from Aswan.

To ensure convenience, the train will include an additional luggage carriage for the personal belongings of Sudanese travelers.

According to the Sudanese Consul General in Aswan, Abdel Qader Abdullah Mohamed, facilities have been established at certain stations to assist passengers until they reach the Sudanese border.

Omaima Abdullah, head of the Voluntary Return Committee for Sudanese in Egypt, confirmed that registration for the return trip is now open.

The ongoing civil war in Sudan started on 15 April, 2023, when two military factions—the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo—engaged in conflict over the RSF’s integration into the national army.

The conflict between the SAF and RSF has led to severe humanitarian crises, with over 40,000 deaths and more than 7 million displaced internally.Although Khartoum, recently recaptured by the government, is slowly recovering, significant destruction remains, and basic services are still lacking.