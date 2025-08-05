TikTok Removes Over 16.5 Million Videos in MENA in Q1 2025, Nearly 3 Million in Egypt Alone

TikTok removed over 16.5 million videos across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region during the first quarter of 2025 for violating its Community Guidelines, the platform said in its latest enforcement report published on 26 June.

The report, which covers enforcement data from January to March 2025, outlines TikTok’s moderation efforts in five MENA countries: Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Morocco.

In Egypt, more than 2.9 million videos were taken down for violating community rules. Of these, 99.6 percent were proactively removed before being reported by users, and 94.3 percent were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok also increased enforcement on live content in Egypt, banning nearly 350,000 LIVE hosts and interrupting nearly 600,000 livestreams during the same period.

Iraq recorded the highest number of video removals in the region, with over 10 million violative videos taken down. The platform also removed over a million videos in Morocco and the UAE, and 1.3 million in Lebanon, each with proactive removal rates of over 98 percent.

Across all five countries, TikTok disrupted over 1.5 million livestreams and banned nearly 850,000 LIVE hosts during the year’s first quarter.

This comes in the wake of Egypt’s National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) announcing on 2 August that it had given TikTok a three-month deadline to align its content with “Egyptian social and moral standards.”

The decision follows a series of arrests in recent years targeting female content creators accused of violating family values.

While the platform remains widely popular, lawmakers have called for stricter regulations to address content they deem harmful to societal norms, a move that has raised concerns among human rights advocates about the broad application of morality-related charges.