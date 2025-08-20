Egypt’s Salah Breaks Records: Third PFA Player of the Year Award Secured

Mohamed Salah has made history by becoming the first player to win the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) men’s player of the year award three times on Tuesday, 19 August.

The Egyptian forward’s excellent performance last season guided Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th Premier League title, achieved with four games to spare.

Salah’s tally of 29 goals and 18 assists underscores his status as one of the top talents in English football.

This latest accolade adds to Salah’s previous PFA wins in the 2017/18 and 2021/22 seasons. His contributions have also earned him other prestigious awards, including the Football Writers’ Association and Premier League player of the year honors.

This year, Salah’s performance has made him a key player for Liverpool and a symbol of consistency and excellence in the sport according to Liverpool sources.

Joining Salah in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League team of the year are his Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Additionally, notable players from other clubs, such as Arsenal’s William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Declan Rice, were also nominated, reflecting the competitive nature of the league.

In the women’s category, Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey was awarded player of the year for her role in helping Arsenal secure the Champions League title.

Moreover, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who enjoyed a breakthrough season, won the young player of the year award after making his senior international debut for England.