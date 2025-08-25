Israel Strikes Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Killing 15, Including Journalists

Photo credit: Aljazeera coverage

An Israeli airstrike struck Nasser Hospital, the main medical facility in southern Gaza, on Monday, 25 August, killing at least 15 people, including several journalists, Reuters reported. The attack severely damaged the hospital, disrupting critical medical services in the area, according to Aljazeera.

Journalists from international media organizations — including Al Jazeera, the Associated Press (AP), and Reuters — were among the casualties. So far, Israeli forces have killed 274 journalists since the beginning of the war on Gaza on 7 October 2023, according to Aljazeera.

Video footage from the news outlet showed extensive damage to the hospital building, impacting patients, medical staff, and infrastructure. Meanwhile Reuters reported a sudden shutdown of its live feed at the moment of the strike.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 156,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Late last week, the United Nations officially declared famine in Gaza. The classification is based on extreme food shortages, rising malnutrition, and deaths linked to starvation.

This story is currently still unfolding and the number of deaths and injuries are still being reported.