Total Lunar Eclipse to be Seen from Egypt on 7 September

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Egypt on September 7, Ahram Online reports, citing the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

While the full spectacle will last close to five and a half hours, the shadow of the earth will completely obscure the moon between 6:44 pm and 7:37 pm, with the peak being at 7:11 pm.

The spectacle will be in full view across Egypt and Africa, as well as all other locations where the moon will be above the horizon. The last time a lunar eclipse was visible from Egypt was in May 2022.

Lunar eclipses are safe to watch without eye protection.