Tuk-tuk Driver Arrested in Cairo for Harrassing American YouTuber Gisselle

On Wednesday 27 August, a tuk-tuk driver was arrested in Cairo after a video circulated on social media showing him harassing famous American YouTuber Gisselle.

The incident took place in the Imam al-Shafi’i cemetery area, a location that has recently been at the center of controversy due to demolition plans.

Following the spread of the video, authorities identified and apprehended the driver, who resides in the Manshiyet Nasser area.

He has confessed to the crime, and the tuk-tuk has been seized. Legal procedures are now underway.

Nearly 99 percent of Egyptian women have experienced some form of sexual harassment, with public transport and streets being the most common locations.

Reporting remains extremely low, as less than 1 percent of victims go to the police.

Tuk-tuks have also been linked to harassment incidents, including a 2017 case where a driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison for assaulting a woman.

In 2023, Egypt amended the Penal Code (Law No. 185) to impose harsher penalties for sexual harassment, including up to 5 years in prison and fines reaching EGP 300,000 (USD 6,185) in workplaces and public spaces.

In 2025, the government passed Law No. 14 of 2025, revising the Labor Law to explicitly ban harassment, bullying, and workplace violence, including online harassment.