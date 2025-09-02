Egypt Installs First-Ever Air Purification System Inside Great Pyramid of Khufu

For the first time, Egypt has installed a modern air purification system inside the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the last surviving wonder of the ancient world. The move is aimed at protecting the pyramid’s delicate inner chambers while improving the experience for visitors.

The system, equipped with Sharp’s Plasmacluster technology, was installed in the King’s and Queen’s Chambers in cooperation with El-Araby Group and Sharp Corporation of Japan.

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mohamed Ismail Khaled toured the chambers alongside Sharp’s Hideyuki Nagamine and El-Araby Group’s Mohamed Abdel Gayed El-Araby to assess the installation.

Khaled described the purifiers as a vital step in reducing humidity and cleaning the air, protecting the pyramid’s interior walls from erosion. He also highlighted that the upgrade makes the confined spaces healthier and more comfortable for visitors.“This is a modern solution to an ancient challenge,” Khaled said.

Nagamine called the project a gesture of respect for Egypt’s civilization, while El-Araby emphasized that technology has become a necessity rather than a luxury in preserving heritage sites.

Plans are already underway to expand the system to the nearby pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure. Together with the new lighting system, these efforts reflect Egypt’s growing focus on sustainability and green tourism, ensuring the Giza Plateau is preserved for future generations.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to adopt sustainable practices at archaeological sites. Recent projects at the Giza Plateau have included energy-efficient lighting systems and new visitor management strategies aimed at balancing preservation with accessibility.