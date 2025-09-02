Egypt Triumphs at the Homeless World Cup, Making History in Oslo

On Saturday, 30 August, Egypt’s Homeless Football Team emerged victorious at the Homeless World Cup, defeating Portugal in the final match held in Oslo, Norway.

This victory marked a historic achievement as it was the first time an African nation claimed the title in the tournament’s 20-year history.

The team’s captain, Mostafa Sheika, shared insights with El Watan about the journey leading to this significant milestone.

He expressed immense joy, attributing their success to an intensive eight-month training camp that prepared them rigorously for the championship. “We trained every day for long hours to reach our best form before the tournament,” Sheika stated.

The selection process for the team involved a series of qualifiers aimed at identifying the most suitable players, reflecting their strong performance throughout the tournament.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Sheika voiced a desire for greater recognition and support. “I hope we can have official representation in other tournaments and compete under Egypt’s name on international platforms,” he remarked, noting the team’s current lack of affiliation with any official federation.

The Homeless World Cup, which took place from 23 to 30 August, featured 63 teams from 48 nations.

FIFA’s involvement, initiated last year, has provided essential support, including promotional assistance and broadcasting on FIFA’s streaming platform, FIFA+.

Oslo’s Mayor, Anne Lindboe, emphasized the importance of addressing homelessness during the tournament’s opening ceremony, stating, “Too many people lack a safe home and there is much work to do. We stand with you.”

Egypt’s journey to victory included defeating defending champions Mexico in the quarter-finals and South Africa in the semi-finals before clinching the championship against Portugal with a 4-3 scoreline.

As Sheika reflected on the team’s journey, he acknowledged the shared struggles that united them, “Every player on this team has a story. We all came together with one aim: to change our story and write a new beginning through football.

In the women’s tournament, Uganda triumphed in their first participation in 14 years, securing their maiden Women’s Homeless World Cup title.

They advanced with a semi-final victory over Romania before delivering a stunning 6-0 win against seven-time defending champions Mexico in the final.