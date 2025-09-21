Spain’s Queen Letizia Dons Egyptian Designers’ Work During Royal Visit

Queen Letizia of Spain showcased Egyptian craftsmanship during the Spanish royals’ official visit to Cairo this week, donning fashion and jewelry designed by Egyptian artists and highlighting businesses led by women.

During her trip to Cairo’s Sultan Qaitbay Centre for Arts and Culture, she wore a distinctive linen jacket by Egyptian designer Dina Shaker, celebrated for combining modern elegance with traditional touches.

The Queen also highlighted the work of women artisans by choosing jewelry from Mishka, a Cairo-based workshop that empowers female creators through jewelry inspired by Mamluki architecture. Queen Letizia personally selected the earrings from several pieces submitted by the artists.

This spotlight on Egyptian women-led enterprises drew international attention to the country’s creative industries. The visit was seen as a strong cultural exchange, underscoring Egyptian talent and entrepreneurship.

The Designers

Born in Alexandria, Dina Shaker founded her eponymous brand in 2013, incorporating architectural themes into her designs and aiming to weave Egyptian influences with contemporary designs.

Meanwhile Mishka is a local jewelry brand that employs women from the district in Old Cairo that houses structures and cemeteries built by Mamluk Sultan Qaitbay, which in turn inspire the design of the accessories.