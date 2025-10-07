Ashraf Abdel Baky Spotlights the Power of School Nutrition in WFP Film Series

The World Food Programme (WFP) has launched a new film series under the #MshBas campaign on Saturday, 4 October, narrated by the beloved Egyptian actor Ashraf Abdel Baky, to shine a light on the power of school meals and community resilience across Egypt.

Launching in October and running through November on @WFP_Egypt’s Instagram account, the campaign brings to life real stories from Egyptian communities; stories of perseverance, growth, and hope.

Each film follows the journey of individuals whose lives have been uplifted through WFP’s support: a child gaining access to education, a mother building a sustainable livelihood, a farmer adopting new agricultural practices, and a refugee rebuilding life with dignity.

At its core, #MshBas, which translates to “It’s Not Just…”, explains that food security is not only about food, but about opportunity, resilience, and hope. One small act of support can create a ripple effect that transforms entire communities.

In one of the stories, Rokaya, a young student, shares in the film, “The teacher hands us biscuits as soon as we arrive at school. When I have them, I feel energized. I also feel full all day long.”

For many children like Rokaya, a simple school meal provides nourishment and a solid foundation for learning.

Rokaya also reflects on how access to community schooling has changed her life, saying, “I wanted to continue my education, but the circumstances weren’t in my favor. I attempted to join a governmental school but wasn’t accepted because of age limits,” she says.

“So I approached this community school. I was on the verge of losing my chance for education, but because of this community school, I’ll be able to continue.”

Through its partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Education, WFP supports over 300,000 students with nutritious school meals and access to educational technology. The initiative also provides monthly financial assistance to families to encourage regular school attendance, breaking the cycle of poverty and ensuring that children can stay in school and thrive.

In Egypt, school feeding programs play a critical role in improving education outcomes, nutrition, and economic stability. For children from low-income or rural areas, these school meals often represent their main source of daily nutrition, directly affecting their concentration, attendance, and long-term health.

WFP’s school feeding programme not only boosts learning performance, but also incentivizes families to keep children, especially girls, in school and protects them from child marriage.