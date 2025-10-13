Israel’s Netanyahu Will Not Attend Gaza Peace Summit Despite Earlier Statement by Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh due to the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah, his office announced on Monday.

The announcement came shortly after Egypt’s presidency stated that Netanyahu would be attending the summit following a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

During the call, Trump, who is co-chairing the summit, was reportedly accompanied by Netanyahu while in Israel, where the three leaders discussed the ongoing ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

The summit, held in the Red Sea resort city, brings together regional and international leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to consolidate the Gaza ceasefire agreement and reaffirm all parties’ commitment to maintaining peace and supporting post-war reconstruction efforts.

Netanyahu’s absence comes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts in Egypt to advance long-term peace in Gaza. The decision coincides with Simchat Torah, the Jewish holiday marking the conclusion of the weeklong Sukkot festival, a harvest celebration that commemorates the Israelites’ journey through the desert after their exodus from Egypt.

Netanyahu has faced international scrutiny since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him on 21 November 2024.

The ICC accuses the Israeli prime minister of war crimes, including starvation as a method of warfare and intentionally directing attacks against civilians, as well as crimes against humanity such as murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts, allegedly committed between 8 October 2023 and 20 May 2024.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Egypt signed the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, in December 2000 but has not yet ratified it. This means that while Egypt recognizes the Court’s founding treaty, it is not legally bound by its jurisdiction.