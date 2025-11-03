Danish Foreign Minister Gifts LEGO Pyramid to Celebrate Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen gifted Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty a LEGO model of the Great Pyramid of Khufu during their meeting in Cairo on Saturday, 1 November, during the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

LEGO is a Danish toy company founded in 1932 by carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen, based in Billund, Denmark. It’s known for its iconic plastic interlocking bricks and is one of the world’s biggest toy manufacturers today.

The gesture underscored the strong cultural ties between Egypt and Denmark, as the two nations celebrated one of Egypt’s most anticipated cultural milestones.

Located beside the Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum officially opened its doors to the public, becoming the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization. It houses over 100,000 artifacts, including the complete collection of King Tutankhamun’s treasures for the first time.

The opening ceremony drew more than 60 international dignitaries, royals, and cultural figures, including King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Mary of Denmark, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reaffirming Egypt’s global standing as a center of heritage and art.

Announced in 2002, the museum’s completion follows more than two decades of planning and construction, marking one of Egypt’s most ambitious cultural investments to date.