Australia Returns 17 Rare Pharaonic Artefacts to Egypt, Reinforcing Cultural Ties

Egypt has successfully recovered 17 rare Pharaonic artefacts from Australia, following the formal signing of documents during the official visit of Ambassador Nabil Habashi, Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister, to Canberra.

Ambassador Habashi underscored the significance of this event, noting that it reflects the depth of cultural cooperation and Australia’s steadfast commitment to combating the illegal trafficking of antiquities.

The restitution of these artefacts, which span various eras of ancient Egyptian civilization, was facilitated by a ruling from the Australian High Court on 3 September, 2025.

The court ordered the seizure of these pieces from a private entity, a decision that stemmed from diligent efforts by the Egyptian diplomatic mission in Australia, which has been advocating for the artefacts’ return since 2019.

The meeting that formalized this agreement featured Australian Minister Tony Burke, who oversees various portfolios including citizenship and arts.

Ambassador Habashi highlighted that this collaboration is emblematic of the mutual respect and trust that characterize Egypt-Australia relations, particularly in the context of protecting shared human heritage.

Moreover, the ambassador indicated that the return of these artefacts coincides with a notable increase in Australian tourism to Egypt, which rose by 11 percent in the first half of this year.