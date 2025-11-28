Umm Kulthum Biopic ‘El Sett’ to Hit Theaters on 10 December

Egyptian actress Mona Zaki appears for the first time as Umm Kulthum in the official teaser for El Sett, the upcoming biographical film centred on the life and legacy of the iconic Egyptian singer.

The teaser was released on 27 November, Thursday, and the film will have its world premiere at the 22nd edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, running from 28 November to 6 December 2025.

Written by novelist Ahmed Mourad and directed by filmmaker Marwan Hamed, the film also features guest appearances by several prominent actors, including Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, and Amina Khalil.

In a statement, writer Ahmed Mourad described the project as one of the most demanding works he has collaborated on, noting that the film focuses instead on presenting a realistic, human portrait of Umm Kulthum.

He added that the film aims to highlight aspects of her personal and artistic life that are less visible to the public, portraying her as a woman shaped by the pressures, challenges, and achievements of her era.

The teaser quickly gained widespread traction online, with audiences noting Zaki’s strong resemblance to Umm Kulthum and expressing anticipation for the film’s release.