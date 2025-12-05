Egypt Pays Tribute to the ‘French Frank Sinatra’

Egypt is preparing to host one of the year’s most prestigious cultural events, as the Cairo and Alexandria Opera Houses welcome the Charles Aznavour Centenary Tribute Concerts.

The concerts will be held on 7 December 2025, at the Cairo Opera House, and on 9 December 2025, at the Alexandria Opera House.

Under the patronage of the Embassies of France and Armenia in Egypt, this celebration marks the 100th anniversary of the iconic French-Armenian artist Charles Aznavour, whose voice, poetry, and emotional depth shaped generations of music lovers around the world.

The concerts will feature internationally acclaimed Lebanese singer, pianist, and composer Ghassan Yammine, who will perform Aznavour’s most beloved masterpieces accompanied by a full orchestra.

Yammine, who has devoted years to studying Aznavour’s work and performing his repertoire across the world, described the moment as a personal milestone during a press conference on Thursday, 4 December.

“Aznavour was more than a musician; he was a storyteller,” Yammine said. “His songs carry the honesty of lived experience, and performing them is both an honor and a responsibility.”

He recalled his early encounters with Aznavour, moments that shaped both his artistry and his outlook. “I met Charles Aznavour when I was nineteen,” Yammine shared. “Our conversations were long, deep, and often emotional. He spoke about his struggles, his dreams, and the relentless ambition that fueled him until his last day.”

According to Yammine, the program was curated with the Egyptian audience in mind. “The setlist includes Aznavour’s biggest hits, songs people know, love, and feel,” he said.

“Aznavour’s genius lies in the simplicity of his words, the universality of his themes, and the melodies that stay with you forever.”

Charles Aznavour, “the French Sinatra”

Charles Aznavour remains one of the most celebrated singers of the 20th century. Often called “the French Sinatra,” he wrote and performed more than a thousand songs, recorded in multiple languages, and performed on the world’s greatest stages, such as the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Aznavour’s unique voice, emotional expressiveness, and ability to blend chanson with global influences made him a cultural bridge between Europe and the Arab world. Many of his songs became staples in Egyptian households, played on radio stations, and cherished across family gatherings.

“Aznavour understood the human heart,” Yammine noted. “His songs feel intimate, yet universal. Whether in Paris, Beirut, or Cairo, people found their own stories reflected in his words.”

Egypt has long held a special appreciation for Francophone art and culture. From the country’s educational institutions to its historic ties with French literature, music, and cinema, French cultural influence remains embedded in the fabric of Egyptian intellectual and artistic life.

“Performing Aznavour in Egypt feels natural,” Yammine added. “The Egyptian public has a refined musical sensibility, and they’ve always embraced artists who sing with sincerity.”