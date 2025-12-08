Public Prosecution: Negligence Led to the Death of the 12-Year-Old Swimmer

Egypt’s Public Prosecution has said that negligence by championship organizers, lifeguards, and referees led to the death of 12-year-old swimmer Youssef Mohamed Abdel Malek on 7 December, after footage showed he remained underwater for several minutes during an official race without being noticed.

The incident occurred during the Under-12 National Swimming Championship at the Cairo International Stadium on 3 December. Eyewitnesses said Abdel Malek completed his 50-metre backstroke race before fainting and sinking to the bottom of the pool.

His body was only discovered at the start of the next relay race. Parents at the event said lifeguards and lane timekeepers were not present at their posts and that no defibrillator was available on-site, delaying critical rescue efforts.

In its statement, the Prosecution stated that it opened an investigation immediately after reporting the incident at the Cairo International Stadium Swimming Complex.

Prosecutors inspected the venue and found no functioning surveillance cameras, then seized Abdel Malek’s medical file and an unedited video recording from the Egyptian Swimming Federation showing the full sequence of events. A full autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death and whether medical procedures were followed.

Testimony from Abdel Malek’s father, another parent, his private coach, and more than twenty officials and medical staff pointed to failures by referees and lifeguards to comply with safety regulations. Footage reviewed by prosecutors showed Abdel Malek completing his race before sinking to the bottom of the pool, where he remained for three minutes and 34 seconds until he was noticed at the start of the next race.

A committee formed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports told prosecutors that both the Egyptian Swimming Federation and Al-Zohour Sporting Club violated the Sports Law and the Medical Code for Athletes, including required pre-competition medical checks. The Prosecution said its investigation is ongoing and has summoned officials from both entities.