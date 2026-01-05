This New Library in Cairo Is Designed So Blind People Can Read Too

Egypt has opened a new public library in Maadi, Cairo, that makes reading more accessible for everyone, including people who are blind or visually impaired, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture on Sunday, 4 January.

The library, called “Noon El-Sahhar 2,” was officially opened in Zahraa El Maadi by Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hano and Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber. The project was launched in cooperation with the Maxim Charitable Foundation for Development and Services, the National Roads Company, and Cairo Governorate.

One of the library’s most important features is its focus on accessibility for people with disabilities. The Minister of Culture directed that part of the library be equipped with tools for people with visual impairments, including Braille reading systems and Braille books published by the Ministry of Culture.

This step comes in line with Egypt’s celebration of World Braille Day, marked every year on January 4, and reflects the ministry’s commitment to making knowledge available to all without discrimination.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the library is an important addition to Egypt’s cultural map. He explained that public libraries play a key role in building awareness, encouraging reading among children and young people, and preparing a generation that can face the future with knowledge and critical thinking.

The governor added that the strong public turnout at the first “Noon El-Sahhar” library in Nasr City encouraged the expansion to Zahraa El Maadi. He noted that the new library serves all age groups and offers cultural and educational services that support lifelong learning and community development.

The library covers an area of 620 square meters and includes around 11,000 books from various sectors of the Ministry of Culture. It features a general reading hall, a cultural salon, training and activity rooms, and a computer lab offering courses and educational programs.

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 1 million people in Egypt are blind, and another 3 million have some form of visual impairment (partial sight loss), meaning around 4 million Egyptians live with serious vision challenges.

Egypt has several programs and policies aimed at supporting people with visual disabilities. For instance, the Ministry of Health and Population partners with WHO and NGOs on campaigns like World Sight Day to promote regular eye checks and early treatment to prevent avoidable blindness.

