Egypt Ends Customs Exemption on Imported Phones Carried by Passengers

Egypt will end the exceptional customs exemption on mobile phones imported by passengers starting 12:00 pm on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, following a surge in local phone manufacturing, authorities announced on Tuesday, 20 January.

The decision, issued by the Egyptian Customs Authority and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), came after 15 international mobile phone brands began manufacturing in Egypt, with an annual production capacity of around 20 million devices, more than enough to meet local demand.

Officials said locally produced phones now match global quality standards and are available at competitive prices, eliminating the need for continued exemptions. It is unclear what such locally produced phones are.

The exemption will remain in place for Egyptians living abroad and tourists for 90 days from when they arrive in Egypt. Authorities also outlined procedures for Egyptians living abroad who wish to benefit from the exemption. Applicants must submit copies of their passport photos, entry stamps to Egypt, and proof of residence in the foreign country. Once approved, the exemption is applied to the device for the full 90-day period.

Fees on phones imported from abroad can be paid through the “Telephony” app, banks, and e-wallets, with a 90-day grace period from device activation to regularization status. Authorities added that installment payments will be introduced soon.

Authorities clarified that mobile phones using foreign SIM cards with active roaming plans are exempt from paying customs fees.

Taxes and fees will not be applied retroactively to devices exempted before the decision. Customs registration of personal phones at airports has also been canceled, as payments can now be completed digitally.

In April 2025, NTRA warned Egyptian users that imported phones would face a 37.5 percent customs duty, including VAT, customs fees, and regulatory charges, with non-compliant devices subject to permanent network suspension. At the time, officials said 95 percent of phones in Egypt were smuggled, costing the state an estimated USD 1.2 billion (EGP 60 billion) in lost tax revenue.