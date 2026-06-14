Egypt to Remove Africa Cup Stars From World Cup Kits After FIFA Reminder

The Egyptian Football Association announced that the “seven stars” traditionally shown on the national team jersey, symbolizing Egypt’s seven Africa Cup of Nations titles, will be removed for the current World Cup after a Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) request.

The Egyptian side’s kit has long featured the stars above the crest to reflect the team’s continental achievements, but FIFA has reiterated that the display of such stars is not permitted during World Cup matches.

Instead, teams may only display stars that refer to winning the World Cup itself, aligning with FIFA’s strict interpretation of kit symbols and honors for the competition.

In addition to the change regarding the stars, FIFA also requested practical adjustments to improve visibility on match kits, including changing the color of the players’ shirt numbers from gold to white to ensure they are clearer under match conditions. Egypt’s kit supplier, Puma, complied by switching the numbering color scheme to white as requested.

Egypt is set to make its fourth World Cup appearance in the current edition, which began earlier this week. The team has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand. Their opening match is scheduled against Belgium on 15 June, with the broader group campaign set to run through 26 June, when Egypt conclude their matches against Iran.

The decision follows an earlier reminder from FIFA, during which Egypt was already informed that its Puma designs would need to be adapted to comply with World Cup guidelines. The EFA described the communication as routine, noting that the national team had prepared in advance for the required kit modifications.