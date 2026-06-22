Egypt Claim Historic First World Cup Win After 3-1 Comeback Against New Zealand

Egypt secured their first-ever victory at a FIFA World Cup finals after producing a commanding second-half comeback to beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver.

The Pharaohs, who had never won across their previous World Cup appearances, recovered from a goal down at BC Place through strikes from Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, and substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet.

The result puts Egypt top of Group G with four points from two matches, following their 1-1 draw with Belgium in the opening round. Egypt will now face Iran in their final group-stage match, after Iran held Belgium to a goalless draw earlier.

New Zealand had entered the match after a 2-2 draw with Iran, while Egypt were looking to build on an encouraging performance against Belgium. Both sides knew that victory would place them in a strong position heading into the final round of group matches.

The All Whites made the stronger start and threatened early through Elijah Just, whose close-range effort was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

New Zealand took the lead in the 15th minute. A corner caused problems inside Egypt’s area, with defender Finn Surman left unmarked to head home from close range.

Egypt struggled to find their rhythm in the opening stages but gradually grew into the game. Omar Marmoush came close to equalising midway through the first half, while Salah curled a free kick narrowly wide before Emam Ashour missed a late opportunity from close range.

Hossam Hassan’s side were also forced into an early change when Hamdi Fathi was unable to continue after suffering an injury, with Rami Rabia introduced in his place.

Egypt returned from the break with greater urgency and control, pinning New Zealand back for long spells. Shobeir produced another important save early in the second half to deny Callum McCowatt, before Egypt’s pressure finally produced a breakthrough.

Just before the hour mark, Mohamed Hany delivered a first-time cross from the right and Ziko rose unmarked to head powerfully beyond goalkeeper Max Crocombe, bringing Egypt level.

The equaliser transformed the match. Egypt continued to press forward, moving the ball more quickly and finding greater space around New Zealand’s defensive line.

Salah put Egypt ahead eight minutes later. After carrying the ball forward and combining neatly at the edge of the area, the Liverpool forward calmly guided his finish past Crocombe to make it 2-1.

With New Zealand struggling to regain control, Hassan made a double substitution in the 76th minute, introducing Trezeguet and Hamza Abdelkarim for Marmoush and Ziko.

The move paid off almost immediately.

In the 82nd minute, Salah delivered a corner into the area and Trezeguet rose highest to head home Egypt’s third goal, sealing a historic victory for the Pharaohs.

The result leaves Egypt in a strong position ahead of their final Group G meeting with Iran. Egypt sit on four points, while Iran and Belgium have two points each following their 0-0 draw, and New Zealand remain on one point.

For Egypt, however, the night in Vancouver will be remembered above all for ending a long wait: their first World Cup finals win, achieved with a statement second-half display.