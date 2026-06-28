Egypt’s World Cup Fan Zone Is Back, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

For many Egyptians, the World Cup has always been a social event as much as a sporting one. Living rooms become packed with friends, cafés overflow with fans, and every goal sparks celebrations that spill onto the streets. Now, for those looking to experience the tournament on a much larger scale, the Egyptian Fan Zone in the New Administrative Capital is once again bringing thousands of supporters together in one place.

Set along the Al Nahr Al Akhdar (Green River), the Egyptian Fan Zone is one of the largest dedicated World Cup viewing spaces in Egypt. While live screenings remain at the heart of the experience, the venue has been designed to offer more than just a place to watch football. Alongside giant screens broadcasting every match, visitors will find cafés, food vendors, and designated entertainment and interactive areas spread across the site.

One of the biggest changes since the reopening is the introduction of paid admission. The fan zone was temporarily closed for 48 hours during Egypt’s World Cup match against Iran after organizers cited unprecedented attendance and technical concerns. According to the New Administrative Capital Development Company, reviews found that the sun’s peak brightness during the second half of the match could significantly reduce the clarity of the giant outdoor screen, prompting the temporary suspension to preserve the viewing experience.

The temporary closure also came in the wake of vandalism that followed Egypt’s historic 3–1 victory over New Zealand. Videos shared on social media showed some spectators throwing and damaging beanbag seats inside the fan zone during post-match celebrations, drawing widespread criticism. Authorities later announced the arrest of 10 people accused of damaging the venue’s furniture. While the incident occurred shortly before the closure, organizers said the 48-hour suspension was due to technical reviews of the viewing experience rather than the vandalism itself.

Organizers said the fan zone would reopen for the Round of 32 with improved operations. Although entry was initially free, tickets for the Round of 32 are now priced at EGP 300 (USD 6) per person. Organizers have also introduced a limited-ticket system, meaning attendance is capped and tickets are available only while supplies last. You can buy the tickets through Tazkarti.

Getting to the fan zone is relatively straightforward using public transportation. Visitors can take the Light Rail Transit (LRT) from Adly Mansour Station to the Arts and Culture Station, the closest stop to the Green River. The East Nile Monorail also connects to the same station, where dedicated electric shuttle buses transport visitors directly to the fan zone.

The venue opens daily from 5 PM, allowing visitors time to explore the site before the evening’s matches begin. Those planning to use public transportation should keep operating hours in mind, with the LRT running until 11 PM and the East Nile Monorail operating from 6 AM until 6 PM.

As public fan festivals become an increasingly common way to experience major sporting events around the world, Egypt’s World Cup Fan Zone offers a local version of that experience, bringing football, food, and a shared atmosphere together in a single destination. With knockout-stage matches drawing larger crowds and tickets now limited, the venue is expected to remain one of the country’s main gathering points throughout the tournament.