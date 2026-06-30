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Morocco Edge Netherlands in Penalty Thriller to Reach Round of 16

June 30, 2026
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By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

 

Morocco secured their place in the World Cup last 16 after defeating the Netherlands on Monday, 29 June, in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Monterrey, Mexico, following a 1–1 draw.

After both teams were locked at 2–2 in the shoot-out, Ismael Saibari converted the decisive penalty to send Morocco through and end the Netherlands’ campaign at the earliest stage of the tournament in the country’s men’s World Cup history.

The match itself had taken an emotional turn as Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead in the 72nd minute after an excellent break from Crysencio Summerville, and what followed was a wave of intensity as Morocco responded and pushed for an equalizer.

Extra time offered few clear-cut chances, but the most notable moment belonged to Morocco. Soufiane Rahimi went one-on-one with Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in extra time and looked set to break the deadlock, only for the keeper to somehow deflect his shot.

In the shoot-out, Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou proved decisive again, producing a strong save to deny Crysencio Summerville and keep Morocco in control of the match.

After Bounou’s save, Saibari sent the winning kick into the low left corner while Verbruggen moved the other way.

Morocco now moves on to face Canada in the round of 16 on Saturday in Houston.

The result also added a deep emotional impact, with Gakpo visibly emotional after the opening goal,  (days after he and his partner Noa van der Bij publicly shared the loss of their unborn child,) while the match’s momentum shifts added to the sense of drama during that match.

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