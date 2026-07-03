Egypt Make World Cup History, Beat Australia on Penalties to Reach Last 16

Egypt reached the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history after beating Australia 4-2 on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra time at Dallas Stadium.

The Pharaohs took the lead through Emam Ashour in the first half before Australia levelled through a Mohamed Hany own goal shortly after the break. Neither side could find a winner across 120 minutes, sending Egypt’s first-ever World Cup knockout match to a penalty shootout.

Egypt held their nerve from the spot, converting all four of their attempts through Mahmoud Saber, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Salah, and Hossam Abdelmaguid. Australia missed their first and fourth penalties, allowing Egypt to secure a historic 4-2 shootout victory.

Hossam Hassan’s side will now face the winner of Argentina and Cape Verde in the Round of 16.

Egypt entered the match without injured defenders Ahmed Fattouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem, while Hamdy Fathy returned to the starting lineup after recovering from injury. Mohamed Salah also started after overcoming a hamstring concern.

The Pharaohs began with confidence, controlling possession and applying early pressure on Australia’s defence.

Their breakthrough came in the 13th minute. Karim Hafez delivered a precise cross into the box, where Ashour rose to meet it with a superb header that gave Egypt an early lead.

Egypt continued to threaten after the goal, with Omar Marmoush firing wide from inside the area shortly afterwards. Australia gradually found their way into the match, however, and Mostafa Shobeir was called upon to make a brilliant close-range save from Jackson Irvine in the 35th minute.

Egypt went into halftime 1-0 ahead, but Australia emerged from the break with greater urgency.

Marmoush had a major chance to double Egypt’s advantage just after the restart, but his close-range effort went narrowly wide. Australia then increased the pressure and found an equaliser in the 55th minute.

A free kick from the left caused confusion inside Egypt’s area, with Hany inadvertently heading the ball into his own net to bring the Socceroos level.

Hassan responded with changes in the 67th minute, bringing on Haissem Hassan and Hossam Abdelmaguid for Mostafa Ziko and Hamdy Fathy.

Mahmoud Trezeguet was later introduced at left-back after Hafez was forced off.

The match became increasingly tense as both teams searched for a decisive goal.

Egypt came closest in stoppage time. Salah delivered a dangerous cross into the area for Ramy Rabia, whose close-range header nearly found the net, before Haissem Hassan saw a powerful late effort blocked by Australia’s defence.

With the match level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, it moved into extra time.

Egypt enjoyed more possession during the additional 30 minutes, but clear opportunities were limited. Salah came close in the first half of extra time after Haissem Hassan created an opening inside the area, but his effort went over the bar.

Australia also had moments of pressure, but Egypt’s defence held firm as the match headed to penalties.

Harry Souttar missed Australia’s opening penalty, before Saber put Egypt ahead with a successful first kick. Irvine then scored for Australia, but Rabia converted Egypt’s second penalty to maintain the Pharaohs’ advantage.

Awer Mabil scored Australia’s third attempt, only for Salah to respond confidently from the spot. Australia’s fourth penalty, taken by Herrington, was then missed.

Abdelmaguid stepped up for Egypt knowing that a successful kick would seal a historic victory, and converted to spark celebrations among the players and supporters.

The victory is another landmark moment in Egypt’s campaign. After claiming their first-ever World Cup finals win against New Zealand in the group stage, the Pharaohs have now secured their first knockout victory and progressed to the last 16 for the first time.