Egypt’s Historic World Cup Run Ends in Heartbreaking 3-2 Defeat to Argentina

Egypt’s historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to a painful end on Tuesday after the Pharaohs surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16.

Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko put Egypt in a stunning 2-0 lead at Atlanta Stadium, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saved a Lionel Messi penalty in a remarkable first-half display.

But Argentina mounted a devastating late comeback, with Cristian Romero scoring in the 80th minute, Messi equalising four minutes later, and Enzo Fernández heading home a stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the quarterfinals.

Egypt’s exit was heartbreaking, but their campaign remains the most successful in the country’s World Cup history. The Pharaohs claimed their first-ever finals victory against New Zealand, reached the knockout stage for the first time, and defeated Australia on penalties to progress to the Round of 16.

Egypt began the match without fear against one of football’s most decorated sides.

After absorbing early Argentine pressure, the Pharaohs created the first major opportunity in the seventh minute when Mohamed Salah delivered a cross from the right for Ibrahim, who was unable to convert from close range.

Ibrahim made no mistake eight minutes later.

Marwan Attia delivered a pinpoint cross into the area, and the Egypt defender rose highest to head past Emiliano Martínez, giving the Pharaohs a sensational 1-0 lead.

Argentina responded quickly and were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute after Leandro Paredes was brought down inside the box.

Messi stepped up, but Shobeir produced one of the saves of the tournament, diving to deny the Argentina captain and preserve Egypt’s advantage.

The save lifted Egypt further as Argentina continued to press. Shobeir made another superb stop from Alexis Mac Allister’s close-range header, while Messi struck the post from a free kick in the 30th minute.

Egypt were forced into a change at halftime after Emam Ashour picked up an injury, with Hamdy Fathy replacing him.

Argentina began the second half on the front foot, but Egypt’s defence remained disciplined. The Pharaohs thought they had doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Ziko found the net, only for VAR to rule the goal out after identifying a foul by Attia in the build-up.

Ziko was booked for removing his shirt in celebration before the decision was confirmed. However, Egypt did not have to wait long for a second goal.

In the 67th minute, Haissem Hassan delivered a superb cross from the right, and Ziko finished clinically to make it 2-0 and put Egypt within touching distance of one of the greatest victories in the country’s football history.

Egypt nearly added a third in the 77th minute when substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet found space inside the box, but dragged his effort narrowly wide.

That missed chance proved costly.

Argentina pulled one back in the 80th minute through Romero, who headed home powerfully from inside the area to reduce the deficit.

Four minutes later, Messi brought Argentina level. The forward found space inside Egypt’s box and produced a composed finish past Shobeir to make it 2-2.

With the match heading towards extra time, Argentina found a late winner in the second minute of added time.

Fernández rose inside the area to head home from close range, completing a dramatic comeback and breaking Egyptian hearts.

Egypt pushed forward in the remaining minutes but could not find another equaliser, as Argentina held on to secure a 3-2 victory.

Argentina will now face the winner of Switzerland and Colombia in the quarterfinals.

For Egypt, the result brings an end to a campaign that will nevertheless be remembered as a breakthrough moment. The Pharaohs showed they could compete with some of football’s strongest teams, coming within minutes of eliminating the reigning world champions.

The loss will be difficult to take, particularly after Egypt’s outstanding first-half performance and 2-0 lead. But Hossam Hassan’s side leave the tournament having made history and given Egyptian supporters a World Cup campaign to remember.