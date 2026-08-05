Mohamed Salah to Join Trabzonspor After Beşiktaş Deal Collapses

Turkish club Trabzonspor announced on Wednesday 5 August that they have moved into final-stage negotiations to sign Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian forward expected to arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday 5 August as talks progress toward completion.

Trabzonspor have indicated that Salah’s trip will be followed by a planned transition to the Trabzon area later the same day, adding that further details about welcome arrangements will be shared through the club’s official communication channels.

Salah, 34, left Liverpool at the end of last season and has been assessing his next step as a free agent.

He spent nine seasons at Anfield after joining from Roma in June 2017, winning major trophies including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, and multiple domestic cups.

He also finished as the Premier League Golden Boot winner on four occasions and was named the PFA Player of the Year three times.

Trabzonspor, nicknamed the “Black Sea Storm”, are one of the most decorated clubs in Türkiye, having won seven league titles, including six between 1976 and 1984. Their most recent Süper Lig triumph came in 2022, ending a 38-year wait.

Salah’s path to Türkiye first appeared to point toward Beşiktaş, but that transfer collapsed after discussions reached financial terms.

Beşiktaş director Önder Özen said contact with Salah and multiple meetings took place, but the talks slowed once the monetary model became a central issue.

Özen also suggested that Salah’s representatives had engaged with other potential options, including links to Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Trabzonspor deal now appears complete

With Salah still looking for a team after cutting short his Liverpool contract, the Trabzonspor opportunity advanced rapidly.

Reports indicate Trabzonspor have offered Salah a two-year deal worth around EUR 17 million (EGP 978 million), which the player has accepted.