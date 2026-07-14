Egypt Celebrates the Pharaohs After World Cup Breakthrough at Cairo International Stadium

Thousands of Egyptian football fans packed Cairo International Stadium on Monday, 13 July, to welcome Egypt’s national football team on arrival and celebrate its historic run at the FIFA World Cup.

For the first time ever, the national team reached the round of 16, with a controversial loss from previous world champions Argentina.

The stadium celebration opened with the players and coaching staff arriving via an open-top bus, led by head coach Hossam Hassan and team director Ibrahim Hassan.

As they entered the arena, they were met by loud cheers from supporters, showing people’s excitement after an achievement that has been widely hailed as a milestone for Egyptian football.

Most members of the squad attended the festivities, while captain Mohamed Salah was absent. Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush and Hamza Abdelkarim also did not join the event, with Abdelkarim reportedly joining Barcelona’s pre-season training camp on Monday.

The celebration followed a presidential reception hosted by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday, where the team was welcomed after its return from the tournament.

The Egyptian team’s return was also met with a massive welcome in Al-Alamein Al-Jadida in Egypt’s north Coast, where thousands of fans gathered to cheer the players and coaching staff, raise flags, and chant in celebration of a performance described as heroic and inspiring.

Meanwhile, the “100 million thanks,” a national slogan in celebration of the national football team, formed part of the tribute to the team’s World Cup journey, with the event organized to honor the players and the technical staff.