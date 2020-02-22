News

UAE Honors Sir Magdi Yacoub and Donates 360 Million for New Cairo Heart Center

UAE Honors Sir Magdi Yacoub and Donates 360 Million for New Cairo Heart Center

Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum honouring Sir Magdi Yacoub at the ‘ArabHopeMakers’ ceremony.

Sir Magdi Yacoub was honored by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, on Thursday with the scarf of “Mohammed bin Rashid for humanitarian action” during the ceremony of Arab Hope Makers.

During the ceremony, EGP 360 million (AED 88 million) donations were also raised for the new Cairo Heart Center inaugurated by Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation.

The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF) began fundraising for the Cairo Heart Center in May 2019, with costs reaching around $150 million.

It is expected to hold 300 beds, 17,000 inpatients and 140,000 outpatients.

The foundation is an Egyptian registered charity NGO which was founded in 2008 by Sir Magdi Yacoub, Dr. Ahmed Zewail and Ambassador Mohamed Shaker, with a mission to provide free and medically-current health services to Egypt, particularly for those that are unfortunate or vulnerable.

It is known for its widely successful and popular projects at the Aswan Heart Centre (AHC), which started its operations in 2009.

Sir Magdi Yacoub is a Coptic Egyptian-British heart surgeon best known for repairing heart valves. He studied medicine in Cairo and then moved to the UK to study for his fellowship. Yacoub is a professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the National Heart and Lung Institute and Imperial College London.

In 2014, he received the Order of Merit from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth for his efforts in combating cardiovascular diseases.

