Egypt Shuts Down Airports, Suspends Air Travel: PM

Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly announced that Egypt will be shutting down its airports and air travel starting from Thursday noon until March 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister noted at a press conference that it has also decided to reduce the number of workers in the public sector and particularly those working in the government, appealing to citizens not to underestimate the virus and the necessity of taking preventive measures.

He also called on citizens not to increase the demand on the stock of goods at the supermarkets.

Coronavirus in Egypt: Panic Buying As Total Rises to 126 Cases

