Egypt Falls Into the Unknown, But Is Slowly Inspiring Trust

Speaking to TV presenter Amr Adib last night, Dr. Khaled Al-Anani, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, noted that the losses in the tourism sector after suspension of flights would amount to a staggering one billion dollars per month.

“This is for the protection of our people and our guests,” he said, “we are not looking at profits or tourism money.”

The message by the Egyptian government was stern and clear: we want to protect the population. This powerful message, though simple, carries a lot of weight in today’s digital age. On the very same day, Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly’s face became shared widely on Facebook next to a list of his strategies, receiving much praise from the Egyptian people.

The fact that Egypt is sacrificing tourism dollars for the sake of public health is important news, and should also inspire further policy directions in the future thats put more value in human lives than in money.

It remains unknown as to how far the current traumatic events will impact the economy, though analysts say that it can gravely hurt Egypt, particularly due to the pressures on tourism. A Bloomberg report also noted that most airlines in the world will be bankrupt by the end of May without coordinated government and industry action to avoid the coming catastrophe.

However, world governments are now under a test as to how far they will be able to build trust with the public. Their strategies will most definitely have a long term effect on inspiring trust and faith in government. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already been under heavy criticism following the announcement of his ‘herd immunity’ approach and reluctance to impose a full lockdown—it could even turn into his ‘worst nightmare‘ as one writer remarks.

Failing to address the public’s concerns, as well as sending various and mixed messages, Johnson is evidently breaking the people’s faith in the British government. The local population has already taken to social media to raise awareness and form their own plans, such as the online # StayHome campaign and #HighriskCOVID19.

In Egypt, a large group was also created on Facebook, named ‘Coronavirus Egypt 2020 official group‘ with over 500,000 likes as of now. People are sharing tips, awareness and various coping measures to help contain the virus.

It is a reflection of just how much social media is already putting power into the hands of the people, and how there is a necessity for governments to firmly respond with full transparency.

Singapore’s management of the crisis is one example of effective and strong communication. The country’s Ministry of Health is releasing data with full details, including information on where to get testing and the precise location of those infected, all of which inspired the community itself to launch a website where you can track every known case in real-time.

I'm stunned by the depth of #coronavirus information being released in #Singapore. On this website you can see every known infection case, where the person lives and works, which hospital they got admitted to, and the network topology of carriers, all laid out on a time-series pic.twitter.com/wckG8KpPDE — 📎 ® ¥ ¨ † å ® ø (@RyutaroUchiyama) March 2, 2020

Realistically speaking, Egypt’s Ministry of Health does not have equal capacity as other countries. However, it is hopeful to see that building trust with the public is being slowly prioritized.

Earlier this week, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi called for the closures schools and universities nationwide for a two-week time period, in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A nationwide decree was also issued in order to suspend any and all activities or events that may require large gatherings, and to reduce the number of workers in the public sector and those working in government facilities.

Though these measures have already been taken by many other countries worldwide, the Egyptian government is now under a test to prove and convince its population that it is willing to strongly act on these measures, even if it means pulling the economy into the great unknown.

It is a task that can either plunge the regime into a disaster or pull it out of it.

Subscribe to our newsletter