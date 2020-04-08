News

Partial Curfew Extended Till April 23: PM

A woman wears a protective face mask during coronavirus outbreak in Kuwait, February 25, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Stephanie McGehee)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced a governmental decision to extend the partial curfew measures in Egypt till April 23, which would coincide with the first day of holy month of Ramadan, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The partial curfew, which begun on March 25, is extending with minor time modifications: from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. rather than 7 P.M. to 6 A.M.

On Tuesday, Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced the biggest spike in the number of affected cases, which was 128, bringing the total number to 1,450 including 94 deaths.

Madbouly also highlighted more efforts would be dedicated to disinfecting public places to curb the reach of the outbreak in the country.

“I urge all nationals to abide by the measures that the country has placed and all the decisions we took to ensure so that the outbreak doesn’t become uncontrollable in the next steps, and [so the outbreak would] stay within the confines of the scenarios we have planned,” he stated.

He also highlighted the country’s readiness to provide healthcare to all individuals as the pandemic progresses in stages.

This story is under development. 

Egypt's Death Toll Climbs to 94, With 128 New COVID-19 Cases

