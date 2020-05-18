Five Important Measures to Know During Eid to Stop COVID-19 Spread

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently announced a number of measures that will be implemented during Eid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Egypt’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, as it reported today 535 new COVID-19 infections and 15 fatalities, bringing the total number of infections to 12,764 and the number of deaths to 645.

Here are a few important points to consider:

Eid Al-Fitr Prayers Will Be At Home

The government urged all Muslims to practice Eid prayers at home.

Mosques remain closed until further notice. It is expected that they will reopen starting mid-June.

Curfew to Start at 5 PM Until the Next Morning

From next Sunday through Friday, Egypt’s partial curfew would start at 5 PM till morning next day.

Following Eid, the curfew will start at 8pm to 6am for another two weeks, until mid-June.

Wearing Face Masks Is Mandatory

Starting from 30 May, everyone will be expected to wear a face mask in all public places, and penalties will be imposed.

You will also not be allowed to take any public transportation without a mask.

Travel Between Governorates Suspended

No one is allowed to travel between different governorates during this period.

All Restaurants and Entertainment Venues Closed

All entertainment venues and restaurants will be completely shut throughout the week, and public transportation will be suspended.

However, as of 30 May, a gradual reopening of shops and malls will occur until 5pm everyday.

Sporting clubs and youth centres are also expected to reopen as of mid-June.

Subscribe to our newsletter