Egypt Records 720 New COVID-19 Cases Marking New Record

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 19 May a new record number of COVID-19 infections, with 720 new cases and 14 new deaths. Tuesday’s figures mark an increase of 185 cases from the day before and takes the total number of cases to 13,484.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of deaths has reached 659. Meanwhile, the number of full recoveries has reached 3,742.

الصحة: ارتفاع حالات الشفاء من مصابي #فيروس_كورونا إلى 3742 وخروجهم من مستشفيات العزل والحجر الصحي الصحة: ارتفاع عدد الحالات التي تحولت نتيجة تحاليلها من إيجابية إلى سلبية لفيروس كورونا إلى 4275 حالة

للمزيد:https://t.co/FXsvPvMSgx pic.twitter.com/KBhBKdGUkX — وزارة الصحة والسكان المصرية (@mohpegypt) May 19, 2020

The number of reported positive COVID-19 cases that Egypt’s Ministry of Health releases in daily statements is the number of cases that have been received at quarantine and isolation hospitals across the country.

The announcement comes after Health Ministry sources announced that the quarantine period for overseas arrivals would be reduced from 14 days to seven days.

Despite the wide spread, Egypt’s government continues to resist calls for a nationwide lockdown arguing that maintaining a balance between the economy and the population’s health is key. However, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly earlier this week announced a number of strict measures that will be implemented during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

