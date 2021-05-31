News

Foreign ‘Influencer’ Arrested for ‘Sexual Harassment’

Foreign ‘Influencer’ Arrested for ‘Sexual Harassment’

Left: perpetrator during visit to Egypt; Right: screenshot of perpetrator’s Instagram Story

The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced on 30 May that it apprehended the foreign national who recently appeared in a viral video harassing an Egyptian woman. Al-Ahram reports that the man’s arrest occurred as he was attempting to leave Egypt. The perpetrator, a renowned plastic surgeon and social media influencer in Brazil, has been referred to the prosecution and awaits trial.

The video, which initially appeared on the perpetrator’s public Instagram Story, shows him making apparently unsolicited sexual remarks in Portuguese at a papyrus vendor in an unknown Egyptian market. The perpetrator has since made his Instagram account private and deleted his Facebook page.

Within two days of the video first appearing on his Instagram account, it went viral in Brazil, where women’s right activists launched a social media campaign condemning his actions. They then reached out to Speak Up, an Egyptian online platform combatting sexual harassment, pointing out the man’s inappropriate behaviour.

Multiple Egyptian pages and platforms publicly condemned the man’s actions, and the video went also went viral in Egypt along with the hashtag حاسبوا_المتحرش_البرازيلي# (“hold the Brazilian harasser accountable).

Since mid-2020, Egypt has witnessed a reawakening in its fight against sexual violence. Starting with the infamous ‘ABZ’ case, which saw a man being accused of sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women, activists have mobilized to combat what has been described as an ‘epidemic’.

Following these renewed campaigns, the Egyptian Parliament approved a legislative amendment to protect the identities of victims of harassment, rape and assault during court cases.

Nevertheless, activists say that more needs to be done to ensure the protection of women, particularly those who are from more vulnerable backgrounds.

Egyptian Comedian Shady AbouZaid Released From Prison

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Comedian Shady AbouZaid Released From Prison

Egyptian Streets26 May 2021
Read More

US President Joe Biden Affirms Support for Egypt’s Water Security in GERD Crisis

Egyptian Streets26 May 2021
Read More

US Secretary of State Blinken Praises Egypt as ‘Effective Partner’ in Gaza Ceasefire During Cairo Visit

Olivia Mustafa26 May 2021
Read More
TikToker Menna AbdelAziz

Menna Abdelaziz Case: Criminal Court Sentences Rapist to 10 Years in Prison

Nadine Khaled24 May 2021
Read More
Demolished Buildings of Gaza

Israel and Hamas Agree to Ceasefire Starting Friday After Egyptian Mediation

Egyptian Streets20 May 2021
Read More

Iconic Egyptian Comedian Samir Ghanem Passes Away Aged 84

Nadine Khaled20 May 2021
Read More

Activists Are Calling Out Social Media Companies for Censoring Palestinian Voices

Mirna Abdulaal19 May 2021
Read More

Egypt to Allocate $500 Million for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip

Nadine Khaled18 May 2021
Read More