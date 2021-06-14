Buzz

Hassan Allam Utilities: Innovating Green Business in Egypt

Hassan Allam Utilities: Innovating Green Business in Egypt

The second episode of the International Finance Corporation‘s series ‘#IFCinConversation’ features the CEO of Hassan Allam Utilities (HAU), Menatalla Sadek.

HAU is part of Hassan Allam Holding, one of the largest private companies in Egypt. It aims to bolster Egyptian infrastructure by replenishing and disseminating natural resources sustainably, aiding the government with issues such as water scarcity.

“I live vibrantly and fearlessly to lead and inspire others to uncover their true journey,” says Menatalla Sadek, adding that culture always beats strategy when leading a business.

Find out more about HAU and Sadek’s tips for success in Egyptian business by watching the full episode embedded above.

Watch the first episode of the ‘#IFCinConversation’ series, featuring Yodawy app, by clicking here.

5 of the Best Coffee Places in Cairo

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in Buzz

5 of the Best Coffee Places in Cairo

Mona Bassel13 June 2021
Read More

2nd Cairo Prints Exhibition Brings Together 150+ Digital Artists

Mona Bassel12 June 2021
Read More

Tortuga: Mexican Delicacies in the Heart of Cairo’s Maadi

Mona Bassel8 June 2021
Read More

Reliving the Magic of the Past: Remembering 70s Egyptian Pop Band ‘El-Masryeen’

Mirna Abdulaal7 June 2021
Read More

Cairo’s Only Designathon Awards Global Design Talent

Noran Morsi1 June 2021
Read More

Egypt’s ElShorbagy and El Sherbini Win 2021 El Gouna International Titles

Egyptian Streets29 May 2021
Read More

Do Our Egyptian Mothers’ and Grandmothers’ Skin and Haircare Regimens Work?

Amina Zaineldine25 May 2021
Read More

WiiWii’s Farm: Beginning a Small Farm Dream in the Desert in Egypt

Mirna Abdulaal23 May 2021
Read More