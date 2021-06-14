Hassan Allam Utilities: Innovating Green Business in Egypt

The second episode of the International Finance Corporation‘s series ‘#IFCinConversation’ features the CEO of Hassan Allam Utilities (HAU), Menatalla Sadek.

HAU is part of Hassan Allam Holding, one of the largest private companies in Egypt. It aims to bolster Egyptian infrastructure by replenishing and disseminating natural resources sustainably, aiding the government with issues such as water scarcity.

“I live vibrantly and fearlessly to lead and inspire others to uncover their true journey,” says Menatalla Sadek, adding that culture always beats strategy when leading a business.

Find out more about HAU and Sadek’s tips for success in Egyptian business by watching the full episode embedded above.

