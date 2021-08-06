Giana Farouk Wins Egypt’s Fourth Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Giana Farouk, 26, has secured Egypt’s fourth medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s karate kumite 61kg event. Farouk’s bronze medal achievement marks Egypt’s first ever Olympic Games medal in karate.

Farouk had booked a place in the semifinals, guaranteeing her at least a bronze medal, after winning her first three matches during the event.

Though Farouk ultimately missed out on gold and silver medals after losing to China’s Xiaoyan Yin, she nevertheless managed to win a bronze medal.

According to unconfirmed local media reports, Farouk is now set to carry the flag of Egypt at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Farouk’s success marks the fourth medal Egypt has won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Hedaya Malak and Seif Eissa won Egypt’s first and second medals respectively in taekwondo, while Mohamed Elsayed won Egypt’s third medal in wrestling.

