News

Giana Farouk Wins Egypt’s Fourth Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Giana Farouk Wins Egypt’s Fourth Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Credit: Annegret Hilse / Reuters

Giana Farouk, 26, has secured Egypt’s fourth medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s karate kumite 61kg event. Farouk’s bronze medal achievement marks Egypt’s first ever Olympic Games medal in karate.

Farouk had booked a place in the semifinals, guaranteeing her at least a bronze medal, after winning her first three matches during the event.

Though Farouk ultimately missed out on gold and silver medals after losing to China’s Xiaoyan Yin, she nevertheless managed to win a bronze medal.

According to unconfirmed local media reports, Farouk is now set to carry the flag of Egypt at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Farouk’s success marks the fourth medal Egypt has won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Hedaya Malak and Seif Eissa won Egypt’s first and second medals respectively in taekwondo, while Mohamed Elsayed won Egypt’s third medal in wrestling.

Heartbreak as Egypt Misses Out on Handball Gold after France Defeat at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Heartbreak as Egypt Misses Out on Handball Gold after France Defeat at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Marina Makary5 August 2021
Read More

Mohamed ‘Kesho’ Elsayed Wins Egypt’s Third Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Egyptian Streets4 August 2021
Read More

Egypt Qualifies for Handball Semifinals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Defeating Germany

Nadine Khaled3 August 2021
Read More

Why Egypt is Moving to Plastic Money

Marina Makary2 August 2021
Read More

How to Get a COVID-19 ‘QR Code’ Vaccination Certificate in Egypt

Nadine Khaled1 August 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Misses Out on Football Tokyo 2020 Semifinals after Brazil Defeat

Nadine Khaled31 July 2021
Read More

Egypt Secures Tokyo 2020 Handball Quarterfinals Spot After Dominant Victory Over Sweden

Egyptian Streets30 July 2021
Read More

Egypt Qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Quarterfinals After Defeating Australia 2-0

Egyptian Streets28 July 2021
Read More