News

Egypt’s Extreme Population Growth Endangers Quality of Life: Minister of Planning and Economic Development

mm
Egypt’s Extreme Population Growth Endangers Quality of Life: Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development (Hala El-Said) | c. Sustainability Insider

Egypt will need four times the present educational capacities, and nine times the health facilities by 2050 if the present fertility rate remains (3.4 child per woman), said Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development at a population growth seminar. The event, which took place on Sunday, 22 August, was organized by state-run Al Gomhouria newspaper.

Egypt’s recorded population of 102 million continues to increase rapidly each day. In 1950, the local growth rate was estimated at 20 million every 28 years. El-Said claims that today, same number is achieved every 8 years, adding that “there are 14 births every second.”

Despite a population plan already set in place in the 1960s, El-Said is revitalizing the need to control fertility rates. According to the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the absence of “integration between policies and lack of an integrated population policy” are primary factors in Egypt’s bottom-heavy population pyramid. El-Said was quick to remind those attending the seminar that this situation has led to a decrease in the quality of each individual’s share in education and health services.

According to ministry sources, El-Said discussed the state’s efforts to develop a “comprehensive and ambitious vision for the future” as promised in Egypt’s Vision 2030. The three pillars of this vision (social, economic, and environmental) were discussed at length, as was the need to achieve a feasible balance between them.

El-Said maintained that Egypt is the only country to establish positive economic growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; she explained that Egypt’s annual target is an increase of 3 percent, but that it has now achieved a growth rate of 3.6 percent. She also explained that human resources are the core of the developmental process, and “to achieve sustainability in development, there must be a citizen capable of productivity.”

The minister emphasizes the importance of providing the community with a “decent life” and women with economic empowerment – both of which, she believes, are lacking in the presence of massive population growth.

How You Can Help Afghan Women and Displaced Families

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Startup Swvl to Enter Europe’s Market via Shotl Acquisition

Egyptian Streets19 August 2021
Read More

A First in Decades: No Full Marks and Low GPAs in Thanaweya Amma Results

Marina Makary18 August 2021
Read More

President Sisi Honours Egyptian Tokyo Olympics Medalists

Egyptian Streets17 August 2021
Read More

Egypt to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations in Public Institutions, Vaccinate 800K Daily

Mona Bassel17 August 2021
Read More

WTTC: Egypt’s Daily Economy Loss Over EGP 31 Million Due to UK ‘Red List’ Status

Marina Makary16 August 2021
Read More

Egypt Prepares Urgent Medical Aid to Lebanon After Fuel Tank Explosion

Egyptian Streets15 August 2021
Read More

13 Terrorists Killed, 9 Soldier Casualties in Egypt’s North Sinai

Egyptian Streets13 August 2021
Read More

Egypt Receives 261,600 Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Egyptian Streets9 August 2021
Read More