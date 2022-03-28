News

Ramadan Iftar Banquets Resumed After Two-Year Ban

Image Via the Newsweek

Mawa’ed Al-Rahman (Ramadan charity iftar banquets), which aims to provide free-Iftar meals for the less fortunate in Egypt, will resume on 2 April, at the start of the holy month, after two years of being halted due to risk of COVID-19 infection.

According to a statement by cabinet spokesman Nader Saad, the High Committee to Manage Pandemics and Endemics, headed by Prime Minister Mostaffa Madbouly, also lifted certain restrictions on mosques during Ramadan 2022.

The mosques will now be allowed to open their event halls to conduct ‘Al-Asr,’ the afternoon prayer, and ‘Tarawaeeh,’ the mass Ramadan evening prayers during the holy month,

As for the Ramadan late-night prayers, and the seclusion in mosques for a period of time in Ramadan will still be prohibited.

The decision was taken two years after the Awqaf Ministry released a statement on 4 April 2020 to ban all Iftar banquets as a result of the at-the time novel COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Egypt took measures to curb COVID-19 in 2020 by imposing early closing hours. The committee took the decision to allow shops, restaurants, and café to remain open until 2 AM.

The acting Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, stressed that COVID-19-related fatalities have declined in the country over the past five weeks and emphasized that Egypt has administered nearly 76.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 33 million Egyptians have been fully vaccinated nationwide.

The Ministry of Health has also administered about 2 million booster vaccine doses.

52% of Target Groups Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Egypt Health Ministry

News
Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

