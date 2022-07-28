“Execution Matters More Than Words”: How MaxAb Supports up to 400,000 Businesses in Egypt

The fourth episode of the International Finance Corporation‘s series ‘#IFCinConversation’ features the co-founder and CEO of MaxAb, Belal El-Megharbel.

MaxAb, Egypt’s leading ‘retailer super app’, is a B2B e-commerce platform in the form of a wholesale food and grocery ordering application.

While the COVID-19 pandemic saw many digital grocers rise to the opportunity of delivering goods to their customers’ doorstep, MaxAb acted as a pioneer of such digitization long before the pandemic hit. MaxAb aims to increase the revenue of businesses in Egypt by providing them with an accessible platform through which to easily order stock delivered in less than 24 hours.

“We at MaxAb noticed this digitization trend way before the pandemic hit,” says El-Megharbel. “So, when it did hit, we were in the best position to offer a very reliable service to these merchants in very uncertain times.”

Learn more about MaxAb and how it supports Egyptian retailers through the click of a button by watching the full episode embedded above.

Watch the first episode of the ‘#IFCinConversation’ series, featuring Yodawy app, by clicking here. Watch the second episode, featuring Hassan Allam Utilities, here. Watch the third episode, featuring Algebra Ventures, here.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter