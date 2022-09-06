Egyptian-Run Marvel Series Moon Knight Wins Emmy Award

Moon Knight, one of Marvel’s most celebrated series of 2022, concluded its year with an Emmy Award win for Best Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Anthology Series, Movie, or Special on 6 September.
The Egyptian-run show, directed by Mohamed Diab and starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and Egyptian-Palestinian May Calamawy brought Marvel Studio its first award of the year.
The series, which premiered on 30 March 2022, revolves around an ancient Egyptian superhero, with a focus on Egyptology and Egyptian representation. This was further highlighted when Diab – Marvel’s first Arab director – appointed 16 Egyptian members in the cast and crew, a fact that stirred pride and support from Egyptian and Arab viewers.
The series was also nominated in seven other categories, which included best fantasy or science fiction costumes; best stunt performance; best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie; best stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; best music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score); and best character voice-over performance (F. Murrray Abraham as Khonshu).
While there is no concrete news on the release of season two, Diab and Isaac were spotted in Cairo on 3 August, openly teasing the possibility of a second season.
