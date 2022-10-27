News

Egyptian Pound Devalued to Record Low against the US Dollar

mm
Egyptian Pound Devalued to Record Low against the US Dollar

Photo Credit: The Guardian

The Egyptian Pound has slid by more than 14 percent against the United States’ Dollar as of Thursday 27, October, reaching an all-time low at EGP 22.8 for every USD 1. While Egypt has secured a loan from the International Monetary Fund amid major economic strife, this devaluation is forecasted to increase over the coming months, according to the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC.

This drop follows a depreciation in March, which saw the pound slip an initial 14 percent. Bloomberg Economics estimates the pound needs to weaken to EGP 24.6 per USD 1 “to bring Egypt’s trade deficit to a reasonable level.”

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has responded by announcing a two percent hike in interest rates for the fourth quarter of 2022. This raises lending rates to 14.25 percent, and deposit rates to 13.25 percent respectively. The decision is intended to “uphold the CBE’s mandate of ensuring price stability in the local market over the medium term.”

Earlier in the week, and ahead of the CBE’s efforts, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the increase of minimum wage pay for public employees from EGP 2,700 (USD 118.6) to EGP 3,000 (USD 131.8). Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, added that more than 10.5 million pensioners will benefit from this decision.

The decision comes as part of the government’s “new EGP 67 billion social protection package, as per President Al-Sisi directives during the recent Economic Conference.”

Egypt has been weathering major inflation and currency devaluation over the past few months, with only trace amounts of foreign currency flowing into the country. In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation has resulted in “dire economic ramifications” and major capital outflows.

Several governmental initiatives have been launched to combat rising prices and currency scarcity, including a customs-free car import initiative expected to bring USD 2.5 billion into the country

Egypt Receives $3 Billion IMF Loan, Another $6 Billion Could Follow
Controversial Egyptian Lawyer Farid El Deeb Dies, 79

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Receives $3 Billion IMF Loan, Another $6 Billion Could Follow

Shereif Barakat27 October 2022
Read More

Controversial Egyptian Lawyer Farid El Deeb Dies, 79

Marina Makary25 October 2022
Read More

Egyptian Human Rights Lawyer Zeyad El-Elaimy Pardoned After 3 Years in Prison

Farah Rafik25 October 2022
Read More

Public Prosecution Launches Investigation into Egyptian Singer’s Alleged Forced Institutionalizing

Farah Rafik18 October 2022
Read More

Entrepreneurial Reality Show ‘Shark Tank’ is Coming to Egypt

Shereif Barakat18 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Anticipates USD 2.5 Billion of Foreign Inflows from Expat Customs-Free Car Import Initiative

Egyptian Streets17 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Reaches Agreement with IMF, Final Deal Soon

Marina Makary17 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Moves Closer to Signing a New Loan Program with IMF

Egyptian Streets15 October 2022
Read More