News

Greta Thunberg to Boycott COP27 Amid Claims of ‘Greenwashing’

mm
Greta Thunberg to Boycott COP27 Amid Claims of ‘Greenwashing’

Greta Thunberg makes surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival | Greta Thunberg | The Guardian
Greta Thunberg | Photo Credit: David Levene/The Guardian

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be skipping Egypt’s COP27 conference in November, dubbing the conference “a scam.”

“I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited,” she said at her book launch in London’s Southbank Centre on 30 October. She critiqued the global summit as a platform for “greenwashing,” despite having attended 2021’s COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people to get attention,” she claimed, noting these summits are for “greenwashing, lying, and cheating” by high-profile, powerful individuals. Thunberg is not the only public figure to skip the summit hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh; UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also announced that he will not be attending the conference.

In addition to her climate concerns, Thunberg has slammed COP27 for being “held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights.”

Thunberg has, in the past, expressed concerns over Egypt’s political prisoners and scarce freedom of speech, signing a petition in late October which called upon Egyptian authorities to open up civic space and release what Thunberg has called “prisoners of conscience.”

The petition accumulated almost a thousand organisational and individual signatories including 350.org, Amnesty International, and Climate Action Network.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Skips COP27 in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Skips COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat29 October 2022
Read More

Desperate for Dollars? A Brief Explainer of What the Devaluation of the Egyptian Pound Means

ES Buzz28 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Receives $3 Billion IMF Loan, Another $6 Billion Could Follow

Shereif Barakat27 October 2022
Read More

Egyptian Pound Devalued to Record Low against the US Dollar

Mona Abdou27 October 2022
Read More

Controversial Egyptian Lawyer Farid El Deeb Dies, 79

Marina Makary25 October 2022
Read More

Egyptian Human Rights Lawyer Zeyad El-Elaimy Pardoned After 3 Years in Prison

Farah Rafik25 October 2022
Read More

Public Prosecution Launches Investigation into Egyptian Singer’s Alleged Forced Institutionalizing

Farah Rafik18 October 2022
Read More

Entrepreneurial Reality Show ‘Shark Tank’ is Coming to Egypt

Shereif Barakat18 October 2022
Read More