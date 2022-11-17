News

Egypt Signs Agreement to Deploy a 1,000MW Green Hydrogen Project

mm
Egypt Signs Agreement to Deploy a 1,000MW Green Hydrogen Project

Cairo Egypt Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
Cairo | Photo credit: Sherif Moharram

The Egyptian government has signed a Framework Agreement with UAE-based renewable energy firm AMEA Power to develop a 1,000 megawatt green hydrogen project in order to foster the production of green ammonia in export markets.

“The world is entering a new era of clean energy deployment, where emerging solutions like green hydrogen will present huge opportunities for investment,” said Hussain AlNowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.

The project, which will be situated in the coastal town of Ain Sokhna, fortifies Egypt’s long term vision to become a hub for green hydrogen production. It is projected to produce 800,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year for domestic use and international export, and remains aligned with the Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) set out by the Egyptian government.

The ISES aims to not only reduce energy consumption by 18 percent by 2035, but ensure that 42 percent of the total electricity generated by 2035 is renewable.

Several of Egypt’s governmental arms are partaking in the project, including the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), the Egyptian Electricity Transmission, the New and Renewable Energy Authority, and the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

“This great success marks a major milestone for Egypt’s green strategy and was only possible with the persistence of all government sponsors and the partners’ belief in the potential of Egypt as a green hydrogen hub,” explained Ayman Soliman, Chief Executive Officer of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt. “The signing of this binding agreement is a testament to TSFE’s ability to execute on its role in attracting private investment into strategic sectors.”

US Opens Investigation into Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

US Opens Investigation into Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Mona Abdou16 November 2022
Read More

Brazil’s Lula to Attend COP27 and Make Announcements to Protect Amazon Rainforest

Mirna Abdulaal15 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Set to Promote Use of Solar Energy at Heritage Sites and Museums

Mona Abdou15 November 2022
Read More

Egyptian Tennis Champion Mayar Sherif Ends her 2022 Season in Victory

Marina Makary15 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Condemns Istanbul Attack and Extends Condolences to Turkey

Mona Abdou14 November 2022
Read More

22 Killed, 8 Injured as Minibus Plunges into Canal in Egypt’s Mansoura Road

Farah Rafik12 November 2022
Read More

Planting 50 Billion Trees: The Most Ambitious Initiatives Announced at Egypt’s COP27

Mirna Abdulaal12 November 2022
Read More

Biden at COP27: Egypt is the ‘Mother of the World’

Egyptian Streets11 November 2022
Read More