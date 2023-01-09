Arts & Culture

Wegz to Share Stage with American Rapper Travis Scott at Abu Dhabi Festival

Wegz | Photo credit: Live Nation

Rapper and songwriter Wegz will be among the main headliners for the Wireless Festival to be hosted on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, later in March 2023.

Wegz, a key figure in the hip-hop and trap scene in Egypt, also constituted the most streamed artist in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) several years running, according to Spotify.

Accompanying Wegz is industry superstar Travis Scott; despite embroilment in recent controversy due to mass casualties at his 2022 Astroworld concert, Scott remains one of the most prominent American rappers on the global stage.

The festival also promises an appearance from fellow American rapper Lil Uzi Vert, in his first-ever performance in MENA.

While the complete lineup has yet to be released, the Wireless Festival has a history of showcasing some of the world’s most decorated performers, including the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Rihanna, The Strokes, Daft Punk, among others.

The festival initially launched in 2005, with London’s Hyde Park as a venue. Since then, it has become one of the most influential rap and urban music festivals in the world.

