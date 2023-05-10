Mountain view - egypt
News

EGP 3 Trillion Expenditures, 2.1 Tn Revenues in ‘23/’24 Budget: Finance Minister

mm
EGP 3 Trillion Expenditures, 2.1 Tn Revenues in ‘23/’24 Budget: Finance Minister

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait. Source: The Egyptian Cabinet on Facebook.

The Egyptian government’s  expenditure will reach EGP 3 trillion (USD 97.4 billion), while revenues will stand at EGP 2.1 trillion (USD 68.2 billion) for the upcoming fiscal year’s draft budget, according to Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, speaking to parliament on the 2023/2024 budget on Tuesday, 9 May.

This comes as an increase from last year’s EGP 2 trillion (ca. USD 109.1 billion at the time) and EGP 1.5 trillion (ca. USD 81.8 billion at the time) respectively.

Interest payments on debt will make up 25.6 percent of the 2023/2024 expenditure, while social spending, including subsidies, stand at 12.2 percent according to the ministry’s financial statement for the budget, published by El Shorouk News.

Taxes, on their part, are expected to reach EGP 1.5 trillion (USD 49 billion), making up 71.4 percent of revenues and 12.9 percent of GDP, but only 35.4 percent of the total budget.

Maait outlined the government’s revised targets and expectations, saying that the government is expecting a budget deficit of around 6.9 percent of GDP, an increase from the 2022/2023 draft budget’s expectations of 6.1 percent.

Domestic and external borrowing will likely play the main role in financing the EGP 900 billion deficit.

The budget deficit has been steadily improving since its worst performance in 2016 at 12.6 percent of GDP.

The ministry is also targeting a primary surplus – a budget surplus not including debt repayments and interest – of 2.5 percent of GDP.

Increasing Debt Burden

Debt service – interest and principal debt repayments – alone took up around 7.6 percent of GDP in 2022/2023, according to a preparatory document on the draft budget published by the Ministry of Finance. The government is aiming to reduce this rate to 6 percent by 2026/2027.

In addition, the government is aiming to increase its debt maturity – when its debts are due – from an average of three years to five in order to “relieve the pressure of needing quick financing,” according to the document.

Repaying debt remains a significant concern.

Debt service will represent 56 percent of total government spending, including expenditures, and debt repayment.

Borrowing will represent 49.2 percent of budget resources.

In comparison, last year’s share of debt service in the budget’s ‘uses’ stood at 43 percent (31.4 percent for principal debt repayment and 11.6 percent for interest repayment) while last year’s borrowing as a share of government ‘resources’ was also at around 49.7 percent.

95.2 percent of borrowing will come from bonds and treasury bills issued by the government, according to the draft budget.

Successive economic shocks due to COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, coupled with longstanding structural issues, have put increasing pressure on the government budget and the Egyptian economy at large. The government has turned to external and domestic borrowing, devaluing the Egyptian pound, increasing and enhancing taxation, removing or decreasing subsidies, and a slower than initially expected privatization program to address the issues.

Pressure remains, yet Maait, optimistic, says: “Our economy is well, and capable of overcoming global challenges.”

USAID and American Research Center in Egypt Announce USD 1.5 Million Program for Cultural Heritage Conservation

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and an assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs and a social media officer at Mada Masr. In his free time, he likes to go skateboarding, play some chess, read a book, write bad poetry, or play Football Manager. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

Related Items

More in News

USAID and American Research Center in Egypt Announce USD 1.5 Million Program for Cultural Heritage Conservation

Egyptian Streets9 May 2023
Read More

Arab FMs Form Liaison Committee to Reach Sudan Ceasefire: Egypt FM

Shereif Barakat8 May 2023
Read More

Syria to Return to Arab League After 12 Years

Egyptian Streets7 May 2023
Read More

Egypt Faces First Fitch Downgrade in a Decade as Economic Struggle Continues

Shereif Barakat7 May 2023
Read More

Man in Tanta Kills Wife of Three Days for Refusing Sexual Relations

Egyptian Streets6 May 2023
Read More

Prime Minister Madbouly Attends the Coronation of King Charles III in London

Farah Rafik6 May 2023
Read More

New Administrative Capital Sees Increased Relocations of Egyptian Ministries

Egyptian Streets5 May 2023
Read More

Egyptian Businessman Samih Sawiris Expresses Hesitancy to Invest in Egypt

Egyptian Streets3 May 2023
Read More