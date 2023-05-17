Mountain view - egypt
News

Aiding Sudan in Crisis: Egypt’s Military Planes Carry Medical Supplies to Neighbouring Nation

mm
Aiding Sudan in Crisis: Egypt’s Military Planes Carry Medical Supplies to Neighbouring Nation

Image Credit: Egyptian Armed Forces Spokesperson/Facebook

Egypt has taken proactive steps to provide vital support to Sudan amidst the ongoing crisis by dispatching two military planes carrying medical aid, announced Egyptian Armed Forces Spokesperson Gharib Abdel-Hafez Gharib on 16 May.

Under the direction of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population delivered the donation of medical supplies to Port Sudan Airport.

The aid aims to alleviate the neighbouring nation’s struggle amid the ongoing conflict between Sudan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Gharib reiterated the importance of the historical bond between the Egyptian and Sudanese people, underscoring Egypt’s long standing role in supporting African countries under all circumstances.

Several members of the Egyptian diplomatic mission in Sudan also returned to the conflict-plagued state to fulfil their duties at the Egyptian Consulate in Port Sudan. This diplomatic decision comes almost one month after an Egyptian member of the Embassy in Khartoum was killed in the early days of the conflict.

As of 10 May, there are over 81 thousand citizens who fled from Sudan to Egypt, according to the latest data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, as the country continues to welcome the displaced citizens during the country’s crisis.

75 Years Later, A Changed Middle East Requires a Different Approach to Palestine
Egypt Launches First Gold Investment Fund After Easing Import Restrictions

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Launches First Gold Investment Fund After Easing Import Restrictions

Farah Rafik16 May 2023
Read More

Telecom Egypt Sells Over 162 Million Shares on Stock Exchange

Dina Khadr15 May 2023
Read More

Gaza Strikes On Hold: Egypt-Mediated Ceasefire Begins Between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Shereif Barakat14 May 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Annual Inflation Rate Drops, Breaking 10-Month Streak

Shereif Barakat10 May 2023
Read More

Pope Tawadros II Celebrates Coptic-Catholic Friendship in Vatican City

Marina Makary10 May 2023
Read More

EGP 3 Trillion Expenditures, 2.1 Tn Revenues in ‘23/’24 Budget: Finance Minister

Omar Auf10 May 2023
Read More

USAID and American Research Center in Egypt Announce USD 1.5 Million Program for Cultural Heritage Conservation

Egyptian Streets9 May 2023
Read More

Arab FMs Form Liaison Committee to Reach Sudan Ceasefire: Egypt FM

Shereif Barakat8 May 2023
Read More