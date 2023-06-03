News

Pyramids, Citadel, and Other Tourist Spots Stop Accepting Cash Payments for Tickets

The Pyramids of Giza. Courtesy of Morhaf Kamal Aljanee via Wikimedia Commons.

The Pyramids of Giza, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the Citadel of Salah Al-Din, the Nuba Museum, and the Unfinished Obelisk in Aswan now all require payments by bank cards for tickets purchase, according to a 2 June statement by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

This move comes as part of the ministry’s “comprehensive digital transformation strategy,” and follows four months of the application of this system in temples in Aswan. Now, all tourism sites in Aswan only accept bank card payments, according to the statement.

The system will be gradually adopted in the rest of Egypt’s touristic sites, according to the secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Antiquities, Mostafa Wazeery, who added that this system will be applied to another batch of sites next week.

According to the statement, tickets can be bought through this link: egymonuments.com or at seven dedicated sales offices for bank or Meeza cards.

Egyptian FM Flies to Turkey for President Erdogan's Inauguration

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and an assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs and a social media officer at Mada Masr. In his free time, he likes to go skateboarding, play some chess, read a book, write bad poetry, or play Football Manager. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

