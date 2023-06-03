Pyramids, Citadel, and Other Tourist Spots Stop Accepting Cash Payments for Tickets

The Pyramids of Giza, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the Citadel of Salah Al-Din, the Nuba Museum, and the Unfinished Obelisk in Aswan now all require payments by bank cards for tickets purchase, according to a 2 June statement by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

This move comes as part of the ministry’s “comprehensive digital transformation strategy,” and follows four months of the application of this system in temples in Aswan. Now, all tourism sites in Aswan only accept bank card payments, according to the statement.

The system will be gradually adopted in the rest of Egypt’s touristic sites, according to the secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Antiquities, Mostafa Wazeery, who added that this system will be applied to another batch of sites next week.

According to the statement, tickets can be bought through this link: egymonuments.com or at seven dedicated sales offices for bank or Meeza cards.

