Egypt Introduces Five-Year Multiple-Entry Visa for Foreigners

Egypt has introduced a new five-year multiple entry visa for foreigners, at a fee of USD 700 (EGP 21,630). The announcement was made by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior on Sunday, 18 June.

According to the ministry’s statement, the new visa allows holders to stay in Egypt for a maximum of 90 days in one trip.

The ministry also stated that other entry visa fees currently imposed in Egypt will remain unchanged.

This decision comes as a continuation of the Egyptian government’s efforts to promote tourism and ease visa requirements for tourists from different countries.

In March, Egypt announced that tourists coming from China, India, and Turkey can obtain a visa upon arrival through Egyptian ports, while citizens of Iran and Israel can enter certain parts of the country – South Sinai and Hurghada – with a visa upon arrival, provided that they coordinate with travel agencies first.

With a shortage in foreign currency and rising inflation, Egypt is aiming to increase tourism by 30 percent annually, and to reach 30 million tourists annually by 2028.

Egypt to Receive EUR 20 Million from EU to Support Sudanese Refugee Mass Arrival

