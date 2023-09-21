Traveling to Egypt? Here’s How to Issue Your Visa

There are many reasons Egypt is at the top of most travelers’ bucket lists across the world. While some tourists seek to explore the beauty of diving and snorkeling in the Red Sea, others prefer to discover hidden tombs and visit the pyramids at the Giza Plateau, or be mesmerized by the ancient Egyptian temples and River Nile in Luxor and Aswan.

But before deciding on travel plans, most tourists planning to travel to Egypt must obtain a visa. As there is more than one way to obtain a tourist visa to Egypt, and multiple types of visas, here is all prospective travelers need to know before visiting.

Aside from Bahrain, Lebanon, UAE, Kuwait, Macao, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, most foreign nationals need to obtain a visa to enter Egypt.

To apply for an e-Visa, travelers must be visiting Egypt only for tourism, and for a maximum of 30 days. With a passport that is valid for six months, and a debit or credit card, applicants can apply for Egypt’s e-Visa, for a USD 25 (EGP 773) non-refundable fee. After filling in a short application form, the e-Visa is sent by email, to be printed and presented at the immigration desk upon arrival in Egypt.

Like the single-entry visa, the USD 60 (EGP 1,854) multiple-entry visa is valid for three months from the date of being issued. However, the multiple-entry visa allows visitors to travel to Egypt multiple times in the six months after their first entry, and stay up to 30 days in each visit.

Although the e-Visa is the most convenient option for obtaining a visit visa to Egypt, whether single or multi-entry, travelers can also queue and pay for a visa on arrival at any of the immigration kiosks at Egyptian airport terminals. The fees for visa on arrival must be paid in cash in USD, EUR, or GBP, as card payment is not accepted.

Visitors who are eligible for the Egyptian e-Visa are also eligible for a visa on arrival.

To increase tourism and combat its foreign currency shortage, Egypt recently introduced a long-term multiple-entry visa, which allows holders to stay in Egypt for a maximum of 90 days per trip. For a fee of USD 700 (EGP 21,629), travelers can visit Egypt over five years. However, this type of visa can only be obtained upon arrival at the airport.

As of 2023, tourists coming from China, India, and Turkey can obtain a visa upon arrival through Egyptian ports, while citizens of Iran and Israel can enter certain parts of the country – South Sinai and Hurghada – with a visa upon arrival, provided that they coordinate with travel agencies first.

For more information on eligibility requirements and types of visas, visit the Egypt e-Visa Portal.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter