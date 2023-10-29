Power Cuts to Increase from One Hour to Two: Amr Adib

Nationwide power cuts will increase from one to two hours, announced Egyptian TV host Amr Adib during his show, El Hekaya, amid speculations from the public.

A statement, released by the Egyptian Cabinet spokesperson Sameh El-Kheshen, explained that the increase in the time period of power cuts, which began as of yesterday, came as a result of the noticeable increase in temperatures in comparison with last year, which led to an increase in electricity demand. The statement also highlighted that the decline in electricity from renewable sources has also impacted prolonged power cuts.

However, the statement did not specify the duration of the power cuts.

“The increase in electricity consumption coincides with a decrease in natural gas imports from 800 million cubic feet of gas per day to zero,” the statement added.

Since September, many Egyptians have been complaining about prolonged power cuts surpassing one hour, despite lower temperatures.

In July, Egypt’s prime minister Mostafa Madbouly explained that the country’s natural gas supply system, which fuels the power plants, has been put under strain by the rise in demand for electricity. Power cuts were implemented to alleviate pressures on the country’s electricity infrastructure during the summer, which saw heatwaves and soaring temperatures.

