Egypt Secures Triumphant Three-Peat at 2023 WSF Squash Men’s World Team Championship

As the 2023 World Squash Federation (WSF) Squash Men’s World Team Champions, hosted in Tauranga’s Mercury Baypark Arena, New Zealand from December 11 to 17, concludes, Egypt’s team clinches its third consecutive title. The team secured the victory by defeating England in a thrilling final, marking a triumphant three-in-a-row achievement. In the final, Mostafa Asal, the world number four, secured a 3-0 victory over England’s Marwan Elshorbagy, who holds the world number eight ranking, in a competitive 49-minute battle. Meanwhile, Egypt’s Ali Farag, the world number one, prevailed over England’s Mohamed Elshorbagy, ranked fifth globally, in a historic 70-minute match, emerging victorious with a 3-2 score. In the semi-final, Egypt defeated Switzerland with Ali Farag delivering a performance that secured a decisive lead. Farag, a key player in the title-winning squads of 2019 and 2017, defeated Swiss No.1 Nicolas Mueller 3-0 in a swift 28-minute match. In the second match, Mazen Hesham encountered a resilient challenge from Dimitri Steinmann but secured a 3-0 victory, propelling Egypt into the final without the need for a third match. During the week, the Egyptian team, seeded at the top, consistently showcased their dominance….



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe